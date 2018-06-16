Marlins' Kyle Barraclough: Locks down fifth save Friday
Barraclough struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Orioles.
He continues to thrive in the ninth-inning role, converting four straight chances since being named the Marlins' closer and extending his scoreless streak to 16 appearances and 15.2 innings. Barraclough now sports a 1.19 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB through 30.1 innings on the season.
