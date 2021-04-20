Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Brinson will get the chance to play regularly in center field after Starling Marte (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Rather than being limited to short-side platoon duty at the position with Magneuris Sierra, the righty-hitting Brinson looks like he'll stick in the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching while Marte is on the mend. Per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Brinson will bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and he'll likely have a tough time breaking out of a bottom-third spot in the lineup if his track record at the big-league level is any indication. Over 829 career plate appearances in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson owns a .187/.240/.300 slash line and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate.