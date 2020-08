Sierra was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right hamstring.

This was expected. The move is retroactive to Monday, making Sierra eligible to return Sept. 3 should he prove ready. In 15 games prior to landing on the shelf, Sierra hit .278/.372/.417 with eight runs scored, seven RBI and four stolen bases. Brandon Leibrandt was summoned to the majors in a corresponding move, while Jon Berti and Lewis Brinson are candidates to cover center field in Sierra's absence.