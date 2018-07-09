Marlins' Martin Prado: Goes 4-for-6 against Nationals
Prado went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Miami's 10-2 win over the Nationals on Sunday.
Prado has been limited to 106 at-bats this season thanks to injuries, but he's now got a three-run home run and a four-hit game to his name since returning to the lineup on July 5. The last time he played a full season in 2016, Prado posted a .776 OPS, so if he can manage to stay healthy and post a similar number this year, he could provide decent fantasy value. However, it would probably be unwise to bank on him doing that until he logs more at-bats.
