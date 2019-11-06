Martin Prado: Intends to retire
Prado intends to retire this offseason, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
If this is indeed the end of the line for the 36-year-old, he'll wrap up a 14-year big-league career split between the Braves, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins. A one-time All-Star (back in 2010), he'll finish his career with a .287/.335/.412 line, grabbing 1,542 hits and 100 homers while starting at every position in the field except catcher and center field.
