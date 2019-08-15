Marlins' Martin Prado: Not getting much work

Prado remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list July 18, Prado has picked up only five starts and just 37 at-bats in total. The lack of steady work isn't a surprising development given Prado's status as a veteran player on an expiring deal and the rebuilding Marlins' decision to prioritize younger options. Expect Prado's action to remain limited over the final six weeks of the season while Garrett Cooper and Starlin Castro act as the Marlins' everyday options at the two corner-infield spots.