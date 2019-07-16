Marlins' Martin Prado: Sixth rehab game on tap

Prado (hamstring) is scheduled to play in his sixth minor-league rehab game Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list later this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado has played five times in the past six days, with his first three appearances coming at High-A Jupiter before he shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday. After Tuesday's contest, Prado will part ways with Jacksonville, but it's unclear if he'll be summoned back from the 10-day injured list or if the Marlins will assign him to a different affiliate to continue his rehab. Prado, who has gone 4-for-13 with three walks through five games in the minors, is expected to fill a utility role for the Marlins once activated from the IL.