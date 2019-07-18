Marlins' Martin Prado: Returns from IL

The Marlins reinstated Prado (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Prado was on the IL for just over a month with the strained right hamstring, the same injury that kept him on the shelf for portions of 2017 and 2018, too. The Marlins are apparently comfortable with Prado's health after he completed a six-game minor-league rehab stint, but don't expect the 35-year-old to claim an everyday role now that he's back with the big club. The rebuilding squad will continue to prioritize its younger infield options the rest of the season, limiting Prado mostly to bench duty.

