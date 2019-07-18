Marlins' Martin Prado: Returns from IL
The Marlins reinstated Prado (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Prado was on the IL for just over a month with the strained right hamstring, the same injury that kept him on the shelf for portions of 2017 and 2018, too. The Marlins are apparently comfortable with Prado's health after he completed a six-game minor-league rehab stint, but don't expect the 35-year-old to claim an everyday role now that he's back with the big club. The rebuilding squad will continue to prioritize its younger infield options the rest of the season, limiting Prado mostly to bench duty.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...