Marlins' Martin Prado: Lands on injured list

Prado (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Prado left Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with right hamstring tightness and will miss at least 10 days. He's suffered similar injuries on several occasions over the last few seasons, so there's a chance he requires a longer absence. Yadiel Rivera was called up to take his place on the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories