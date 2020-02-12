Play

Martin Prado: Retires after 14 seasons

Prado announced his retirement Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Prado has come a long way since making his major-league debut with the Braves in April of 2006. The third baseman played for four different teams, spending the majority of his career with Atlanta before playing his last five seasons with Miami. The former All Star in 2010 owns a lifetime .287/.335/4.12 slashline and was often praised for being an excellent leader in the clubhouse. Prado will be remembered for his consistent production year after year, playing in 1458 MLB games before calling it quits at 36 years old.

