Marlins' Martin Prado: Working through rehab

Marlins manager Don Mattingly remains hopeful that Prado (knee) will be ready to return before the end of the season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Prado has been working through range of motion and strengthening exercises in recent weeks. If he's able to return before the end of 2017, it's possible that it won't happen until the later part of September.

