Marlins' Neil Walker: Exits with apparent injury
Walker exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Walker pulled up short while running to first base in the sixth inning Thursday, and he was subsequently replaced by Martin Prado at first base prior to taking the field the next inning. Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known. Prior to exiting, the veteran infielder was 0-for-2 with a walk.
