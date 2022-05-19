Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander needed 82 pitches (44 strikes) to record only nine outs in his shortest outing of the year, and the three walks and two strikeouts were both season-worst performances in those categories. Despite the stumble, Lopez still boasts a stellar 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 46 innings.