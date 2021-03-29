Bleier appears to have won a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 33-year-old has fairly consistently out-produced his FIP over his big-league career, posting ERAs lower than 2.20 in four of the last five seasons, and Bleier's main competition for high-leverage work against left-handed batters will come from erratic veteran Ross Detwiler. Bleier's lack of strikeouts limits his fantasy upside, but he could prove to be a semi-useful source of holds in 2021.