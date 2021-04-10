Bleier could be in the mix for saves early in the season based on matchups, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Anthony Bass began the regular season as Miami's primary closer, but he failed to convert on either of his save chances and allowed six runs in 2.1 innings. Manager Don Mattingly said that Yimi Garcia and Dylan Floro should be the top options for save chances going forward. However, Mattingly also said that Bleier could serve as the closer in some situations that are favorable to left-handed pitchers. Bleier has made four relief appearances to begin the season and allowed two runs while striking out three in four innings.