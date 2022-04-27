Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Sanchez (shoulder) has resumed playing catch from 45 feet out, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

The ability to play light catch marks a major step forward for Sanchez, who hadn't been cleared for any throwing after reporting to spring training in early March while he continued his recovery the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Given the multiple arm-related setbacks he's endured over the past two seasons, Sanchez is likely to be brought along slowly in his throwing program, so he could be several weeks away from getting back on the mound for a bullpen session. Even if he avoids any further complications during his buildup program, Sanchez likely won't be fully ramped up and ready to handle a starter's workload until the middle of the summer.