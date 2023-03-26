Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Sunday that Gurriel "should be" on the Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After drawing limited interest in free agency this winter, Gurriel settled for a minor-league deal with Miami in March and showed well enough in his limited time in the Grapefruit League to earn a spot on the Marlins' big-league roster. The 38-year-old struggled mightily in 2022 with a .242/.288/.360 slash line over 584 plate appearances, but he led all of baseball with a .319 average in 2021. At this stage of his career, Gurriel is unlikely to receive enough playing time to be worthy of a roster spot outside of perhaps NL-only leagues during the upcoming campaign.