Ottavino struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to record his third hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

The veteran righty got pressed into emergency duty in the sixth inning after Max Scherzer (side) removed himself from the game, and Ottavino was sharp in protecting the Mets' lead. A couple rough outings have left him with a 4.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 14.2 innings on the season, but Ottavino has an impressive 34.8 percent strikeout rate -- his best mark since 2018 -- and a 9.1 percent walk rate that would be his lowest since 2016 if he can keep up the pace.