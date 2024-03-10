Nimmo could be moved down in the Mets' batting order this season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

President of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza discussed the possibility with Nimmo early in the offseason and co-hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez have continued the dialogue in spring training. Nimmo's on-base skills make him a natural fit as a leadoff hitter, but he also showed last season with a career-high 24 home runs that he could have potential as a middle-of-the-order presence. Healey mentions Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil as options to move up to the top of the batting order if Nimmo slides down.