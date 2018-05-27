Mets' Chris Flexen: Sent to minors after blowup
Flexen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Flexen will find himself back in the minors following his disastrous relief appearance Saturday against the Brewers. The young righty allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks over two innings of relief. P.J. Conlon was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
