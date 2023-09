Vogelbach remains on the bench for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Vogelbach will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Zach Davies) for the third time in four matchups. Though Vogelbach has maintained an excellent .995 OPS over his last 20 games, he looks as though he'll lose out on playing time down the stretch while the Mets prioritize youngsters Mark Vientos and Brett Baty at designated hitter.