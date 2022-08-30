site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
With southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for Los Angeles, the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will retreat to the bench. Platoon mate Darin Ruf will step in as the Mets' designated hitter in Vogelbach's stead.
