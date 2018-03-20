Mets' Dominic Smith: Likely out all spring
Smith (quad) is unlikely to return to game action this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Smith strained his quad in late February and is still unable to run. He'll start in the minor leagues and try to get up to speed there. With strong performances at Triple-A, he could be back with the Mets before long, as the 35-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is unlikely to provide a major obstacle.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Still can't run•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: All but ruled out of big-league spot•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Completes BP session without issue•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Scheduled for BP•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...