Smith (quad) is unlikely to return to game action this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith strained his quad in late February and is still unable to run. He'll start in the minor leagues and try to get up to speed there. With strong performances at Triple-A, he could be back with the Mets before long, as the 35-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is unlikely to provide a major obstacle.

