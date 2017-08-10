Mets' Dominic Smith: Set to join Mets on Friday
Smith will be called up by the Mets prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
Smith has been knocking on the door of his major-league debut for quite some time now, and with Lucas Duda and Jay Bruce on other clubs, the number two prospect in New York's system will finally get his opportunity. In 114 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Smith is hitting .330/.386/.519 with an OPS of .905. Additionally, he's swatted 16 home runs and plated 76 runners while providing a viable glove at first base. He will be plugged into the lineup for Friday's contest upon his arrival, and is likely to maintain an everyday role with the Mets throughout the rest of the season.
