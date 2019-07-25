Mets' Dominic Smith: Shifts to bench for series finale
Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Juan Lagares, who returns to the starting nine for the first time since July 18. Despite Smith's shortcomings on the defensive end, the Mets seem inclined to keep him around in a near-everyday role with little at stake amid a non-contending season. While Smith owns a stellar .872 OPS on the campaign, he has yet to find much success at the plate in July, going 9-for-51 with a .192 on-base percentage on the month.
