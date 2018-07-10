Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old will make his big-league debut across from another debutant, Enyel De Los Santos. Gagnon was a third-round pick back in 2011 but hasn't done much in his professional career, spending four years at the Triple-A level and posting a 5.86 career ERA there.