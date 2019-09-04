Diaz (1-7) allowed two earned runs on two hits without recording an out to blow the save and take the loss Tuesday against the Nationals.

Diaz was hardly the only contributor to the epic collapse of the Mets' bullpen in the ninth inning when they surrendered seven runs to the Nationals. However, the last five runs crossed the plate with him on the mound -- he entered the game with the bases loaded and up four runs -- capped by a three-run homer by Kurt Suzuki. Though he had put together scoreless outings in seven of his last eight appearances prior to Tuesday's outing, it's difficult to imagine the Mets turning to him in many save situations to conclude the season given Seth Lugo's superior effectiveness.