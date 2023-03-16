Mets general manager Billy Eppler announced Thursday that Diaz (knee) will undergo surgery and is likely to miss the entire 2023 season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Diaz suffered a complete tear of his right patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico's big win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night. Eppler suggested that a return in six months would be the best-case scenario and that the usual timeline calls for eight full months of rest and rehab. David Robertson, Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley are among the options to step in at closer for the Mets. What an awful turn of events.