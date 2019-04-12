Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two batters to record a scoreless ninth inning pick up his fifth save of the season Thursday against the Braves.

Diaz made things a bit interesting, allowing a leadoff single and then a double with two outs. However, he managed to strike out Freddie Freeman -- who represented the tying run -- to end the game. Though his 1.24 WHIP is inflated from his exceptional results last season, Diaz figures to remain an elite closer and already has 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work to go along with his five saves.