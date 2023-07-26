Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees after getting hit in the right hand by a pitch during the ninth inning, and X-rays came back negative after the game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez said his concern level is "zero" and doesn't believe further testing will be necessary. Even though his X-rays come back clean, it's likely Alvarez is held out of the lineup for a game or two in order to recover.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting in series finale•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Goes yard twice in wild win•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Continues upward trend•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Knocks another homer•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Pops game-tying homer•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Ends power drought Saturday•