Alvarez had the stitches from his left thumb surgery removed Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez underwent surgery on a torn UCL in his left thumb April 23. The timeline for his return is eight weeks, which puts the catcher out of action until around late June. Alvarez is travelling with the team to continue participate in pregame pitcher/catcher meetings.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes thumb operation•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to have surgery•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Needs surgery for torn UCL in thumb•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Getting more tests on left thumb•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Lands on IL•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoing MRI on thumb•