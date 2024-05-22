The Mets are aiming for Alvarez (thumb) to begin taking batting practice during their May 24-to-June 2 homestand, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's been a month since Alvarez had surgery to address a torn UCL in his left thumb and he's almost ready to pick up a bat as he advances his rehab. The catcher remains on track to return to the Mets' active roster in mid- to late-June.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Gets stitches removed•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes thumb operation•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to have surgery•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Needs surgery for torn UCL in thumb•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Getting more tests on left thumb•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Lands on IL•