The Mets are aiming for Alvarez (thumb) to begin taking batting practice during their May 24-to-June 2 homestand, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's been a month since Alvarez had surgery to address a torn UCL in his left thumb and he's almost ready to pick up a bat as he advances his rehab. The catcher remains on track to return to the Mets' active roster in mid- to late-June.