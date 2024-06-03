Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Alvarez (thumb) won't join the Mets for their two-game series in London with the Phillies this weekend, but the catcher could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list June 11 for the start of the club's homestand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

On the shelf since April 20 with a fractured left thumb that eventually required surgery, Alvarez is closing in on a return after he initiated a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton this past weekend. He made three starts at catcher with Binghamton and went 2-for-8 with a home run and two walks, but the Mets want him to pick up some more reps in the minors before he comes off the IL. Alvarez is likely to either stick around at Binghamton or shift his assignment to Triple-A Syracuse in the coming days, and if he escapes without any setbacks, he should settle back in as the Mets' primary backstop beginning next week.