Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-4 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop took Pablo Lopez deep in the first inning for a three-run shot, setting the tone for the evening, and the 440-foot blast to straightaway center field was Lindor's longest yet as a Met. His numbers in June have been sluggish, as Lindor is slashing only .182/.246/.309 through 14 games on the month, but he's up to 10 homers, eight steals, 42 runs and 49 RBI on the season.