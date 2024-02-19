Manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Bader (groin) will serve as the Mets' everyday center fielder this season, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Brandon Nimmo has seen the bulk of the starts in center field for the Mets in each of the past four seasons, but he's graded out as an average-to-below-average defender in most of those years and will shift to left field to make room for Bader, who should represent a notable upgrade with the glove. Durability hasn't been a strong suit for Bader in recent seasons, however, and even when healthy, he's taken a step backward at the plate since his last full campaign with St. Louis in 2021. In the ensuing two seasons, Bader has cobbled together an underwhelming .251/.299/.393 slash line (89 wRC+) over 1,058 plate appearances with three different teams. His defense and $10.5 million salary should keep Bader's playing time secure in his first season with the Mets, but expect him to bat near the bottom of the lineup and provide most of his fantasy value in the steals category, after he pilfered a career-high 20 bags in 2023 despite playing in only 98 games. The 29-year-old underwent surgery at the end of last season to address a groin strain suffered in September, but he said Monday that he will "absolutely" be ready for Opening Day, even if the Mets elect to ease him along slowly in camp, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.