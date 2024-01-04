Bader signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Bader has slashed just .241/.284/.352 over 657 plate appearances since the start of the 2022 campaign but remains one of the premier center field defenders in the game. The 29-year-old should see the bulk of the starts in center for the Mets, allowing Brandon Nimmo to shift to left field. He also provides some protection in the event Starling Marte gets hurt again, although Bader has been pretty brittle himself.