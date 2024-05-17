Diekman gave up an unearned run in the 11th inning Thursday, walking one and striking out one, to record his first save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The veteran southpaw couldn't stop the phantom runner from coming home thanks in part to a Pete Alonso error, but Diekman otherwise wiggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to preserve the comeback win. Edwin Diaz had blown his third save of the season in the ninth inning, but the Mets aren't yet showing any inclination to make a switch at closer. Diekman's control issues could keep him out of consideration for saves even if the job does become open, however -- through 14 innings this season he has a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB.