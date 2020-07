Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old apparently sustained the injury during Tuesday's contest as he went 0-for-1 and was a defensive replacement in the outfield. Marisnick has no official timeline for his return, but he'll be eligible to be activated Aug. 8. Ryan Cordell had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will provide outfield depth.