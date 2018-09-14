Vargas (6-9) picked up the win in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He allowed two earned runs, three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Vargas did a great job of limiting damage in the victory, as his only blemish of the night was a two-run homer off the bat of Miguel Rojas in the third inning. Despite the impressive outing, it was only the third time in 18 starts this season that Vargas was able to pitch six innings or more. He'll carry a 6.47 ERA into his next start scheduled for Tuesday on the road against the Phillies.