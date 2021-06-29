Familia (hip) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Familia is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday, so the Mets may have him make only one appearance for Syracuse before activating him. The right-hander was tagged for five earned runs in 3.1 innings over his final three appearances prior to landing on the IL, but he excelled in a setup role before that. Over his first 21 relief outings, Familia compiled a 1.89 ERA, five holds, two wins and one save.