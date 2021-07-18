Familia (5-1) allowed three hits and struck out one in two scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday versus Pittsburgh.

After starter Taijuan Walker only managed to record one out, the Mets turned to a de facto bullpen game. Familia worked the seventh and eighth innings, and he became the pitcher of record when the Mets took the lead in the top of the ninth. The right-hander had allowed three runs across 2.1 innings in his last two appearances, so it was encouraging to see him put together a strong outing. For the season, he's posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB through 29.1 innings while adding five holds, a save and two blown saves.