Familia (hip) is expected to be activated from the injured list during the upcoming weekend series against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Familia has been on the 10-day IL since June 21 with a right hip impingement. He pitched a perfect inning during his rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and it sounds like he'll rejoin the Mets' bullpen as soon as Friday in the Bronx. The right-hander posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP while fanning 24 batters across 22.1 innings prior to the injury.