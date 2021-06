Familia (hip) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The veteran right-hander landed on the shelf with a right hip impingement June 21, but he's progressed well in his recovery and is only expected to be sidelined for the 10-day minimum. Famlia surrendered five runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his last 3.1 frames before moving to the injured list.