Mets' Jose Bautista: Smacks first homer as Met on Friday
Bautista went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.
His sixth-inning shot off Alex Wood was the only extra-base hit the Mets managed all night. Bautista has only three homers and a .205/.372/.386 slash line in 40 games on the season, with the first two coming in a Braves uniform, and his role will shrink once Yoenis Cespedes (hip) returns to action -- assuming Bautista is even able to keep his roster spot at that point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.