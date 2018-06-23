Bautista went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

His sixth-inning shot off Alex Wood was the only extra-base hit the Mets managed all night. Bautista has only three homers and a .205/.372/.386 slash line in 40 games on the season, with the first two coming in a Braves uniform, and his role will shrink once Yoenis Cespedes (hip) returns to action -- assuming Bautista is even able to keep his roster spot at that point.

More News
Our Latest Stories