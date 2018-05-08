Lobaton is not starting Tuesday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tomas Nido will get the start behind the plate in his place. Lobaton has been the Mets' primary catcher in the absence of both Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow), making 13 starts compared to 10 for Nido. Neither has been good with the bat, with Lobaton hitting .163 and Nido hitting .147.