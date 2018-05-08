Mets' Jose Lobaton: Out of lineup Tuesday
Lobaton is not starting Tuesday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Tomas Nido will get the start behind the plate in his place. Lobaton has been the Mets' primary catcher in the absence of both Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow), making 13 starts compared to 10 for Nido. Neither has been good with the bat, with Lobaton hitting .163 and Nido hitting .147.
More News
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.