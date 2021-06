Lobaton had his contract selected by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 36-year-old was unable to earn a spot on Chicago's Opening Day roster, but he'll join the team Friday with P.J. Higgins (forearm) landing on the 10-day injured list. Lobaton should see limited opportunities while serving as the backup to No. 1 catcher Willson Contreras.