Lobaton will undergo X-rays on his right shoulder after suffering an injury during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The veteran backstop grounded out as a pinch hitter for the final out of the contest, but he tumbled over first base and landed on his shoulder while attempting to avoid a collision with pitcher Josh Hader, who was covering the bag. Manager David Ross said the fear is Lobaton suffered a separated shoulder, so he seems likely to require a trip to the injured list, especially since the Cubs won't operate with Willson Contreras as the only available catcher for long.