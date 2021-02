Lobaton re-signed Friday with the Cubs on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The 36-year-old was previously a part of the Cubs' 60-man roster pool in 2020, but he never received a promotion from the organization's alternate training site. He'll be back with the Cubs in 2021 with the hope of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he's more likely to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa.