Lobaton is an option to serve as the Cubs' backup catcher if Austin Romine (knee) remains out into the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Romine's knee sprain isn't thought to be too serious, but the team hasn't provided any timeline for his return, so Lobaton could step into a more prominent role if the former remains out to start the season. Willson Contreras is locked in as the everyday catcher, so even a backup role for Lobaton wouldn't come with a ton of playing time.