Reyes is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.

Reyes will take a seat after starting the past two games, as Amed Rosario continues to earn playing time at short. Since the All-Star break, Reyes is hitting .269/.306/.433, but he's only managed to accumulate eight base knocks during his past 15 appearances. With Rosario drawing a bulk of the starts at short and Neil Walker getting time at second, Reyes figures to see a decline in action over the last two months of the year.

